Waterloo Region sees spike in COVID-19 cases, 41 new infections in latest update

WATERLOO -

Waterloo Region reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the most new infections in nearly two weeks and the second highest case count since July.

The update brings the region's total number of COVID-19 cases to 20,569 and 210 active infections.

Forty cases have been resolved in the past 24 hours, bringing Waterloo Region's total to 20,052.

Four new infections have been linked to children aged nine of younger, while three are in the 10 to 19 age group and four are among people in their 20s.

Fourteen people are currently being treated for the disease in local hospitals, eight more than on Wednesday. Intensive care unit admissions dropped by one in the past day, down to two.

The region reported 12 active outbreaks, two fewer than on Wednesday. Public health declared an outbreak in the room 18 cohort at Floradale Public School. That outbreak was not included in Thursday's report.

Three infections were confirmed as variants of concern on Thursday, all of which were identified as the Delta Variant.

The regions variant breakdown is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,507 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

A total of 910,049 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Waterloo Region, with 775 shots given on Wednesday.

Officials reported that 88.97 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while 91.80 per cent are partially vaccinated.

Officials said 76.62 per cent of the entire population has received two doses and 79.05 per cent has gotten only one shot.

Ontario logged 711 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The province now has 609,429 total cases, including 594,602 resolved infections and 9,955 deaths.