KITCHENER -- Parts of Southern Ontario saw record-breaking cold over the weekend, and record breaking snow to start the work-week.

Waterloo Region dipped to a new daily record low of -4.2 degrees Celsius on the morning of May 9.

That broke the previous record of -2.8 C set back in 1947. On Monday morning, 6 cm of snow was recorded, beating the old daily snowfall record of 1.8cm set back in 1966.

Conditions are set to clear by Tuesday morning with calm winds, which has prompted Environment Canada to continue a Frost Advisory for many communities.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Tuesday afternoon, with a slight chance of a passing shower.

Sunny skies stick around Wednesday with temperatures in the low teens, although still below seasonal for this time of year.

Rain returns Thursday lingering through Friday along with a mix of sun and clouds to end the work-week.

Temperatures will rebound to seasonal by Friday and continue in the long range.