KITCHENER -- The number of cases of COVID-19 rose by just three on Thursday, bringing the total in Waterloo Region to 1,098.

Officials also reported seven more resolved cases, for a total of 782. There were no new deaths reported, keeping the total at 113.

The number of deaths in the region has only gone up by one since May 20, when officials reported the 112th death.

There are now 203 active cases in the Waterloo Region.

For the third day in a row, the region reported at least 400 tests, with 450 on Thursday. To date, there have been 16,540 tests done in Waterloo Region.

That's a substantial increase from just last week, when as few as 77 tests were reported on May 21. Since then, the region has reported nearly 2,000 more tests.

No new outbreaks have been declared in the region's long-term care or retirement homes. There are currently 12 active outbreaks in these facilities.

Across the province, officials confirmed another 383 cases of COVID-19 and 34 more deaths.

There are now a total of 26,866 cases in Ontario, a number that includes 20,673 recoveries and 2,186 deaths.