KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, one of the three highest single-day increases ever.

The region's online COVID-19 dashboard shows 90 cases as of its most recent update, but the total rose from 4,236 cases to 4,329 on Friday—an increase of 93. This discrepancy sometimes happens when new cases are added to totals from previous dates.

The total number of cases also includes 3,769 resolved cases and 131 deaths, leaving 426 active cases in the region. Of those, public health officials reported that 34 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 14 who are being cared for in an ICU.

The total number of tests also rose by 4,384 on Friday, for an average of about 1,461 per day since the region updated testing numbers on Tuesday.

MAJOR OUTBREAK REPORTED AT LONG-TERM CARE HOME

A Cambridge long-term care home is dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak, the region's online COVID-19 dashboard shows.

An outbreak was first declared at Cambridge Country Manor LTC on Dec. 8, the region's website shows. On Thursday, officials reported that there were four cases in residents and two staff, but by Friday's update those numbers had risen to 24 infected residents and eight infected staff members.

A spokesperson for Caressant Care, the company that runs Cambridge Country Manor, said that four residents tested positive after "enhanced surveillance testing" done on Dec. 5.

There are 79 beds at the home, which has been doing weekly testing for the past several weeks, the spokesperson said. Staff members who tested positive are isolating at home, while residents are isolating in the home itself. All residents and staff have now been tested, the spokesperson said.

The outbreak at Cambridge Country Manor is one of five ongoing in Waterloo Region's long-term care and retirement homes. There are a total of 26 active outbreaks in the region.

There are seven active outbreaks in workplaces and businesses, five in schools and five in local hospitals, among others.

SITUATION STILL 'SERIOUS AND CONCERNING'

While the region's COVID-19 situation improved this week compared to the week before, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said that it was still "serious and concerning."

During a media briefing on Friday morning, she said that local indicators had improved compared to last week, when they were at their highest levels.

Waterloo Region's weekly incidence rate per 100,000 dropped to 70 from 90 the week before, moving the region from fourth-highest in the province to 10th. That number will continue to fluctuate as the situation evolves across Ontario, Dr. Wang explained.

While it's an improvement, that number still places the region firmly in the red zone, she said. The positivity rate dropped slightly on Friday as well, to 3.6 per cent, a number that is also nearly one percentage point higher than the threshold for red.

The reproduction rate—or the number of new cases per active case in the vulnerable population—dropped to 0.8. That indicator falls into the threshold of the province's green "prevent" category.

Waterloo Region stayed in the red category on Friday, as several other public health units, including Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, had their regions escalated.

"For the red measures to have the best chance of slowing our spread, we need everyone to help us," Dr. Wang said during the media briefing.

She urged everyone to reduce their social interactions with others in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

ONTARIO REPORTS SPIKE IN COVID-19-RELATED DEATHS

Across the province, there were 45 more deaths from COVID-19 reported on Friday, the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since early June. That brings the provincial death toll to 3,916.

There were another 1,848 infections reported on Friday. There have been a total of 136,631 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 116,432 cases that have recovered.

Most of the province's cases were reported in Toronto and Peel Region, areas which reported 469 and 386 cases, respectively. Those two areas are currently in lockdown.

Joining them Monday are Windsor-Essex and York Region, the province announced Friday.