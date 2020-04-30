KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has reported another 20 cases of COVID-19 in the region, as well as one more death at a senior’s facility.

The latest death was reported at Forest Heights Revera LTC, the hardest hit long-term care home in the region.

On Thursday, the update on the public health website listed 35 deaths at the facility, up one from Wednesday.

Forest Heights also saw an increase in cases, with three new cases in reported in residents and one additional case in a staff member.

There are still 12 active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes in the region.

Sixty-eight people have now died from the virus, while 46 people are in hospital.

Thursday’s update brings the case total to 751, up from 731 reported on Wednesday.

Of those, an additional 18 cases have been resolved, bringing the total resolutions to 303.

So far, 6,414 tests have been done for the virus in the region.

Here's a look at the COVID-19 numbers for the rest of our coverage area:

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph:

21 deaths

274 cases

94 resolved cases

Haldimand-Norfolk:

30 deaths

191 cases

47 recoveries

Brant County:

Three deaths

95 cases

68 resolved cases

Huron Perth:

Four deaths

45 cases

33 recoveries

Ontario surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, with health officials logging a new single-day high, 86 patients.

The deaths were confirmed as provincial health officials announced 459 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing Ontario’s total number of patients to 16,187, including 1,082 death and 10,205 recoveries.