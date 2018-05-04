

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Region’s homeless population appears to be declining.

Regional officials say there were 264 people who reported experiencing homelessness on April 23. On that day, dozens of regional employees and volunteers visits shelters, drop-in centres and other parts of the region to perform a full count of the number of people in the midst of homelessness.

The 264 number represents a 12 per cent decrease from when similar data was collected in 2014.

About 85 per cent of the 264 people reported that they were living in shelters, while the remainder were spending their nights in tents or public shelters.

Moving forward, local governments will be required by the province to count their homeless population every two years.