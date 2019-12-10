KITCHENER -- Schools in Waterloo Region will not be impacted by a second one-day strike by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation on Wednesday.

The first strike took place last week, seeing all public schools in the area shut down.

The Upper Grand District School Board will also keep all schools open Wednesday.

However, Grand Erie District School Board high schools will be closed, but elementary schools will remain open.

This walkout is part of the ongoing job action against the provincial government.

Ontario's public high school teachers have been without a contract since August.

Meanwhile, the province’s public elementary teachers launched phase two of their work-to-rule campaign Tuesday.

Educators will stop posting student success criteria in the classroom, stop planning any new field trips, and stop distributing school memos.