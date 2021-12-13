Waterloo Region school boards cancel all WCSSAA sports until January

KITCHENER -

The Waterloo Region District School Board and Waterloo Catholic District School Board announced Monday that all Waterloo County Secondary School Athletic Association (WCSSAA) sports will put on hold until Jan. 3, 2022.

That includes scheduled games and practices beginning on Dec. 14.

The school boards said the decision was based on direction from the Medical Officer of Health for the Region of Waterloo.

On Monday, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang confirmed there were four confirmed cases locally of the Omicron variant. Nine sports teams have suspected or confirmed cases of Omicron, and there are more than 500 high-risk contacts associated with those teams or clusters.

As for COVID-19 cases, 183 new infections were reported on Monday. That tally includes the results from Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Waterloo Region District School Board and Waterloo Catholic District School Board added a total of 32 new infections to their respective COVID-19 dashboards over the weekend.

"This pause is in response to the increased number of COVID-19 cases locally, and an effort to reduce the risk of class dismissals and school closures," read the media release from the Waterloo Region District School Board.

It said no decision has been made to modify schedules and reschedule unplayed games at this time.

They added that the school board will review the situation early in the new year.