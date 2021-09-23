Waterloo Region says more than 14,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered at local schools

KITCHENER -

Public health is happy with rollout of their COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Waterloo Region’s schools.

They say over 14,000 doses have been administered to students at local schools or bus clinics.

As of Sept. 22, just under 74% of those between the ages of 12 and 17-years-old were fully vaccinated and 83% had one shot.

Public health officials say mobile clinics played a major role in delivering the vaccine across a wide area.

They also plan on hosting additional clinics at private schools and in collaboration with the local French school boards.

The region says it’s already working on a rollout plan once a vaccine is approved for children under the age of 12.