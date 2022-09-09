Waterloo region's unemployment rate inches up in August

A now hiring sign posted on a business in Waterloo region. (Alison Sandstrom/CTV News Kitchener0 A now hiring sign posted on a business in Waterloo region. (Alison Sandstrom/CTV News Kitchener0

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver