Waterloo region's unemployment rate inches up in August
The unemployment rate in the Region of Waterloo was up slightly compared to last month, according to the latest Labour Force data released by Statistics Canada.
The monthly update was released on Friday and showed the region’s unemployment rate increased to 5.4 per cent from 5.1 per cent – an increase of 0.3 percentage points.
The report shows since August of 2021 the unemployment rate has dropped by 15.1 per cent.
In Guelph, the unemployment rate decreased to 3 per cent from 3.2 per cent – a decrease of 0.2 percentage points.
Between August 2021 and August 2022, the unemployment rate in Guelph dropped by 58.9 per cent.
On the national level, Statistics Canada said the unemployment rate rose for the first time in seven months as the national unemployment rate edged up 0.5 percentage points to 5.4 per cent.
“The adjusted unemployment rate—which includes people who wanted a job but did not look for one—rose 0.5 percentage points to 7.3 per cent in August, due to the rise in the number of unemployed,” the report said.
Statistics Canada said across the country employment decreased by 40,000.
