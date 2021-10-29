Waterloo Region's top doctor would 'not be surprised' if COVID-19 cases increase under further reopening

KITCHENER -

Waterloo Region's medical officer of health says residents "should not be surprised" if COVID-19 cases rise in coming weeks as the province continues reopening.

As of Monday, capacity limits were removed at many indoor spaces requiring proof of vaccination, including restaurants and fitness facilities.

Colder weather forcing people indoors may also impact local case counts.

"As we continue to increase our community immunity through vaccination and with residents practicing public health precautions, we can continue to prevent a significant wave of COVID-19," Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said at the region's COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

Case counts, hospitalizations and outbreaks remain stable in the region at this time, Dr. Wang said. However, there are still around 160,000 Waterloo Region residents who aren't vaccinated or aren't yet eligible for vaccinations.

"We must stay cautious, never take our gains for granted and never underestimate the virus," Dr. Wang said.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Nearly 91 per cent of the region's eligible 12+ population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and more than 87 per cent are fully vaccinated. Around 12,800 people need to receive a second dose to reach 90 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated in Waterloo Region.

The region has administered 7,283 third doses to eligible groups.

The region's vaccine lead, Vickie Murray, said they continue to work on plans for when Health Canada approves vaccinations for children between the ages of five and 11. The region is reopening online bookings for second or third doses as of Monday, and children will be able to book using that system as soon as they are eligible.

First doses continue to be available through walk-ins at all regional clinics.

PCR TESTS FOR LOCAL SCHOOLS

The province has announced plans to roll out take-home PCR tests for students and staff at schools across Ontario.

"The intent is to reduce barriers to accessing testing for symptomatic staff and students and individuals in exposed cohorts," Dr. Wang said.

The kits will come with instructions for how to perform the test. Swabs will then be dropped off at locations in the community to be sent to a lab.

The province expects to have the program in place by mid-November.

VACCINATION POLICIES FOR WORKPLACES

Dr. Wang encouraged workplaces to develop a vaccination plan for employees to protect staff and clients.

"Employers have a requirement to maintain a safe work environment for their workers," she said. "A workplace vaccination policy is an important measure that employers can implement to protect their workers and the public."

Earlier this week, public health declared an outbreak at Junior's Sportsbar in Cambridge. There are currently six cases connected to that outbreak, and at least five are in staff members. Officials said four of the staff members are unvaccinated.

ENFORCEMENT UPDATE

There were three enforcement actions reported in Friday's COVID-19 update.

Grand River Transit security issued a $240 ticket at Ainsley Terminal to someone not wearing a face covering.

City of Waterloo bylaw handed out two tickets for gatherings at private residences, each one for $880.