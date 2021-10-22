Waterloo Region's top doctor encourages 'cautious approach' ahead of further reopening in Ontario
Waterloo Region's medical officer of health is encouraging residents to follow a "cautious approach" as Ontario prepares to increase capacity at many establishments.
Premier Doug Ford announced the province will lift capacity limits in restaurants, fitness centres, and casinos and other non-essential indoor settings requiring proof of vaccination starting Monday.
- READ MORE: Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
"We need to continue with a cautious approach towards the lifting of public health measures," Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the region's weekly COVID-19 briefing on Friday. "Our residents can take actions to reduce their risk though maintaining core public health practices of masking, distancing, keeping gatherings small, ensuring good ventilation and staying away from others if we have any symptoms."
Dr. Wang added that the actions of community members have had a "powerful effect" against the spread of COVID-19. She said rates remain "relatively low" and trends are stable.
"For the first time in 2021, our indicators are now comparable to where they were last October," she said.
The region's weekly incidence rate sits at approximately 15 cases per 100,000 residents.
"We have been able to limit and control the spread of COVID-19 in our community through high vaccination rates and public health measures," Dr. Wang said.
COVID-19 NOT YET ENDEMIC
Dr. Wang said it's still too soon to consider COVID-19 an endemic rather than a pandemic.
"I obviously can't foresee what the government may decide, but I anticipate because of the risks about entering the peak of cold season in a couple of months and still having to immunize our children, I anticipate that we won't be considering an endemic state until probably closer to the end of winter season, beginning of spring 2022," she said.
Dr. Wang added moving to an endemic doesn't mean all cases of the disease will be eliminated. Instead, it would mean COVID-19 no longer runs the risk of overwhelming the healthcare systems.
She added the entire population will likely need to reach a vaccination rate around 90 per cent, which won't happen until children are eligible for shots.
Currently, around three-quarters of the entire population of Waterloo Region is vaccinated against COVID-19.
"We remain at risk," Dr. Wang said.
VACCINATION UPDATE
More than 90 per cent of eligible residents in Waterloo Region have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and more than 86 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.
The region's vaccine lead, Vickie Murray, said more than 5,500 Waterloo Region residents have received a first dose since the start of October.
Around 10,000 residents are also currently eligible for their second dose. Murray encouraged residents to get their second dose as soon as they are eligible.
"We are still averaging around 900 vaccine doses per day, with community pharmacies administering approximately 60 per cent of those doses," Murray said.
Dr. Wang said around 160,000 people in Waterloo Region are not yet vaccinated.
Murray said they continue to work with the Ministry of Health and local school boards to plan for when vaccines will be available for children under the age of 12.
APPROACHING FLU SEASON
Flu shots will be available to all residents early next month and are already being administered to high-risk populations.
This year, anyone two and older will be able to receive their flu shot at a pharmacy. The region is also planning on vaccine clinics for families with children under the age of two, and shots are available at primary care offices.
"You are able to get the flu shot even if you have recently gotten your COVID-19 vaccine," Dr. Wang said. "COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time as or any time before or after (a flu shot)."
Dr. Wang said there are no lab-confirmed cases of the flu in Waterloo Region at this point, but any cases will be reported to the public.
ENFORCEMENT UPDATE
Regional Chair Karen Redman reported a total of six enforcement actions at Friday's briefing.
City of Waterloo bylaw issued four summons to appear in court for private gatherings under the Reopening Ontario Act.
There were also two $880 tickets from City of Waterloo bylaw for gatherings at private residences.
With files from CTV Toronto
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
Alec Baldwin says death of cinematographer was a 'tragic accident'
Alec Baldwin said Friday that the killing of a cinematographer who died after Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set was a 'tragic accident,' as authorities investigated the shooting, which also wounded the director.
Workers who resist vaccine mandates may not be eligible for EI, according to feds
Workers who lose their job over a refusal to vaccinate against COVID-19 may not be eligible for employment insurance benefits, according to updated guidelines from the federal government.
COVID-19 vaccines for children: Experts answer parents' biggest questions
CTVNews.ca asked two experts to answer common questions submitted by readers about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11. Here's a look at their responses.
What are prop guns and how are they dangerous? Alec Baldwin incident raises concerns
Firearms experts say it is rare for someone to be killed from a prop gun while filming a movie or TV show, as a weapons master or armorer is mandated to be on set to ensure everyone's safety, in addition to providing rigorous training and gun handling to actors beforehand.
Who was Halyna Hutchins? Tributes paid to director of photography killed by prop gun
The film industry has been left shocked and in mourning after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set when actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm.
Not the time to 'freely go wherever,' says Tam as non-essential travel advisory lifts
Canadians should carefully weigh any future decisions on taking foreign trips even though the federal government has lifted a global advisory asking them to avoid non-essential travel, health officials cautioned Friday.
16-year-old charged with second-degree murder of Montreal teen outside school
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of another teenager outside his school on Monday.
Businesses risk 'double whammy' with COVID-19 benefits ending, economist says
Businesses risk a 'double whammy' of potential labour shortages and a decline in consumer spending due to COVID-19 benefits ending Saturday, an economist says.
Windsor
-
Ontario releases long-term COVID-19 reopening plan: What it means for Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex restaurants, gyms and the casino will be free from capacity limits on Monday when Ontario transitions out of Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan.
-
'We will find you': WPS plea with driver of fatal hit and run to come forward
Windsor police are appealing to the driver of a fatal hit and run that occurred one week ago to come forward.
-
City of Windsor launches two new budget engagement tools
The City of Windsor has launched budget simulator and tax receipt generator tools designed at helping resident understand how their tax dollars are spent.
Barrie
-
Where to find a COVID-19 immunization clinic in Simcoe Muskoka next week
For those looking to get their first or second dose, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit is opening multiple COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics across the region next week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
-
Bradford man faces nearly a dozen child pornography charges
A 36-year-old Bradford man is accused of a number of child pornography charges, according to South Simcoe Police.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
-
Province to guarantee loan for $120M Cassellholme redevelopment
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli announced Friday the province will guarantee its portion of the loan for the expansion of Cassellholme in North Bay.
-
Workers who resist vaccine mandates may not be eligible for EI, according to feds
Workers who lose their job over a refusal to vaccinate against COVID-19 may not be eligible for employment insurance benefits, according to updated guidelines from the federal government.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
-
Slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Friday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the highest one-day increase in cases in a week.
-
Shopify engages private firm to support search for executive reported missing in Ottawa
Brett O'Grady, 35, was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 14. He was last seen in the area of Avro Circle in the east end.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 case counts expected to remain stable as long as public health measures are not lifted
Ontario's daily COVID-19 case counts are expected to remain stable over the next month despite an increase in social contacts, newly released modelling shows, but only if public health measures are not lifted.
-
LIST
LIST | What Ontario businesses will be able to open at full capacity on Monday?
As of 12:01 a.m. on Monday, the following businesses will be able to reopen without physical distancing required.
Montreal
-
16-year-old charged with second-degree murder of Montreal teen outside school
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of another teenager outside his school on Monday.
-
Montreal doctor says he was 'brutally' tackled by police at home over parking ticket
A doctor and McGill professor stopped in a no-parking zone in Mount-Royal on Tuesday. It ended with police entering his home, handcuffing him and dragging him out the door in front of his daughters, he says.
-
Hand-washing, no yelling 'trick-or-treat': Quebec offers up pandemic Halloween rules
Quebec kids are being asked not to yell 'trick-or-treat' as they go door-to-door for candy and to keep a bottle of hand sanitizer handy this Halloween.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports 106th death related to COVID-19; 40 new infections Friday
New Brunswick is reporting five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the total number of virus-related fatalities in the province to 106.
-
Two men arrested, warrant issued for third man, in death of Prabhjot Singh Katri in Truro, NS.: Police
Police in Truro, N.S. have arrested two men and issued an arrest warrant for a third man in relation to the homicide investigation of Prabhjot Singh Katri last month.
-
Nova Scotia reports 23 new cases, active count drops to 160
Nova Scotia is reporting 23 new cases and 26 recoveries of COVID-19 on Friday, dropping the active count to 160.
Winnipeg
-
Chief of Manitoba First Nation charged with sexual assault, child luring
The chief of a Manitoba First Nation has been charged with sexual assault and child luring, RCMP announced on Friday.
-
Three dead, baby seriously injured in head-on crash near Manitoba First Nation
Three people are dead and six people, including a baby, are seriously injured following a head-on crash just south of Berens River First Nation in Manitoba on Thursday.
-
Manitoba reports 130 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, no new deaths
Manitoba has identified 130 new cases of COVID-19, though no new deaths have been reported.
Calgary
-
Purple Perk sees food handling permit suspended over COVID-19 pandemic violations
Alberta Health Services (AHS) has suspended the food handling permit for a Calgary cafe it says violated COVID-19 safety regulations.
-
AHS extending mandatory vaccine deadline as immunization rate hovers at 94 per cent
Alberta Health Services is giving employees “every opportunity” to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including extending the deadline by which they need to prove full immunization in order to keep working.
-
Coun. Sean Chu defies calls to step down despite outrage over admitted sexual contact with teenage girl
Embattled Calgary Coun. Sean Chu said during a press conference on Thursday that he will not resign.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Part of 95 Street closed for police response
A few blocks of 95 Street are closed to the public as police respond to a weapons complaint.
-
'Pure greed': Man sentenced to 9 years for Edmonton bank explosions, robbery
“Mr. Byron's offences were premeditated, meticulously organized and planned, and executed with precision,” Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Tamara Friesen ruled.
-
AHS extending mandatory vaccine deadline as immunization rate hovers at 94 per cent
Alberta Health Services is giving employees “every opportunity” to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including extending the deadline by which they need to prove full immunization in order to keep working.
Vancouver
-
Price of travel insurance expected to go down as federal advisory lifts
The federal government has lifted its advisory against non-essential international travel and with the change, the price of insurance is expected to drop.
-
Appeal for B.C. woman convicted in 8-year-old daughter's death dismissed
The appeal of a B.C. mother convicted of second-degree murder in the death of an eight-year-old girl has been dismissed.
-
Union announces plans for job action against LifeLabs; first steps beginning this weekend
Hundreds of union members working for LifeLabs in B.C. will begin job action this weekend, their representation said Friday.