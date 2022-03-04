Waterloo Region's top doctor 'cautiously optimistic' about return to normal

Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 trends continue to decline slowly, the area’s top doctor says.

Speaking at the region’s weekly update, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the area continues to see slow declines and plateaus in overall trends.

“The wastewater data up to Feb. 26 indicates that the decline in the COVID-19 wastewater signal has slowed or plateaued at all sites,” Dr. Wang said.

The positivity rate also continues to drop, with the seven-day average now sitting at 8.3 per cent. Hospitalizations remain stable in Waterloo Region, Dr. Wang said. Outbreaks in high-risk settings also continue to decline.

CAUTIOUS WITH REOPENING

“Although we’re still trending in the right direction, we still need to be cautious at this time,” Dr. Wang said. “COVID-19 continues to circulate at relatively high levels.”

The province lifted more restrictions on Tuesday, including removing capacity limits in indoor spaces and ending the proof-of-vaccination program.

“We won’t know the impact of the March 1 changes to public health measures until around mid-March,” Dr. Wang said.

On Thursday, the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, said masking requirements may lift in the province at the end of March. Dr. Wang agreed with the suggestion and encouraged people to continue wearing them in high-risk settings even after the mask mandate is lifted.

“Masking is a personal measure that we can take and it will depend on people’s comfort levels when it’s no longer required,” Dr. Wang said. “I’m wholly supportive of people continuing to mask if they feel more comfortable with that after the restrictions lift.”

Dr. Wang said the Waterloo Region community has been very responsible throughout the course of the pandemic, which now allows for further loosening of restrictions.

“I am cautiously optimistic and I am very happy to see life returning to normal,” she said.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Regional clinics continue to offer first, second and third doses through walk-ins. Residents are encouraged to get a dose as soon as they are eligible.

Officials said they’re working to reduce barriers to help children in the five to 11-year-old age range to get vaccinated, including working on school-based clinics.

The Boardwalk clinic celebrated its first anniversary on Friday. Since it opened, staff have administered nearly 235,000 vaccine doses.