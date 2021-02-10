KITCHENER -- The Ontario Ministry of Education is shipping three-layer masks to Waterloo Region's school boards for what they say will be a back-up supply.

John Shewcuck, the chief managing officer for Waterloo Catholic District School Board, says masks are still the number one school supply as students make their return to classes.

"It's really important they do mask up at all times," he said. "These masks will help them be able to do that.

"Having three layers is obviously more protective than one layer, both on the outgoing spread with anything that might be coming from somebody and also the intake coming from the other side."

In a statement, the ministry says they're sending out 3.5 million three-layer cloth masks to school boards for the second semester to supplement the students' own supply.

It will take some time to package the masks properly once they arrive, according to the Catholic board, but they're still expected to be sent home with students in about a month.

"The recommendation [from the province] continues to be that people have at least the recommended cloth masks," said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, Region of Waterloo Medical Officer of Health.

The Public Health Agency of Canada recommends a non-medical mask should be at least three layers. Two of the layers being tightly woven material fabric like cotton or linen, while the third middle layer should be a filter-type fabric.