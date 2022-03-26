Waterloo Region's police chief, local hospital presidents crack Ontario Sunshine List

A few notable figures in Waterloo Region have made it onto Ontario's annual Sunshine List.

The province released its list of public employees who earned more than $100,000 last year on Friday.

Among those from around the region on the list were Waterloo Region Police Service chief of police Bryan Larkin, as well the presidents of Conestoga College, Wilfrid Laurier University, and the University of Waterloo.

The heads of Grand River, St. Mary's, and Cambridge Memorial Hospital were mentioned, while Dr. Hsui-Li Wang, the Medical Officer of Health for the Region of Waterloo, was listed too.

Ontario Power Generation CEO Kenneth Hartwick topped the list for the second straight year with a salary of more than $1.6 million in 2021.

Three executives from the company also made more than one million dollars last year.