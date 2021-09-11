Waterloo Region’s newest Oktoberfest attraction makes its debut

KITCHENER -

The spirit of Oktoberfest is coming to neighbourhoods across Waterloo Region.

On Saturday the festival launched is newest attraction – the WunderWagen.

“It’s taking a bit of our parade and a bit of our festhallen and putting them together,” says Allan Cayenne with Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest. “It’s bringing polka to the people.”

The WunderWagen will be a party on four wheels, with a stage where a band can play, as it travels from neighbourhood to neighbourhood.

“Typically what made Oktoberfest so popular [was that] when the music began, strangers became friends,” says Eric Offak of The Golden Keys Band. “We’re looking for that to be restored again.”

The band felt a bit of that Oktoberfest excitement at their first stop on Saturday.

“It was nice to see people honking and waving and to have that interaction and engagement with the audience.”

“We really miss dancing and polka-ing with bands like The Golden Keys,” says J.P. Renaud.

He heard the music from a nearby business and came out to check out the Wunderwagon for himself.

“My father was president of Oktoberfest in 1980 and 1981, so there’s been a long family history. I’ve taken my kids to various festhallens over the years, and now we take our grandchildren to Oktoberfest.”

The WunderWagon will be also be stopping at local community centres and restaurant patios.

“We’re going to do a little bit of a pop-up experience,” says Cayenne. “You never know where the WunderWagen is going to show up, but all of a sudden the party’s going to be there and people are going to be able to experience it.”

The introduction of the WunderWagen is one of the changes at this year’s KW Oktoberfest.

The festival, which runs from Sept. 24 to Oct. 11, will once again take a modified approach due to the pandemic.

The opening ceremonies won’t be open to the public, but will be streamed live from the Region of Waterloo International Airport on Sept. 24.

The parade will also be a virtual event. It will be broadcast live on CTV News Kitchener on Oct. 11, and will also be available to watch on our website.

Scaled-back events will also be held at restaurants and festhallens across the region.

-- With reporting by Krista Simpson