Waterloo region’s newest fall festival opens its doors for first time

Face painting at Kinderfest. Face painting at Kinderfest.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city

After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin.

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian recruiters attend a military training at the Patriot Park outside in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Long COVID: What science has learned about the loss of smell and taste

Some five per cent of global COVID-19 survivors have now developed long-lasting taste and smell problems, according to a 2022 study. More than two years into the pandemic, researchers found an estimated 15 million people may still have problems perceiving odours, while 12 million may struggle with taste.

Hurricane Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery

With a death toll nearing three dozen, rescuers searched on Saturday for survivors among the Florida homes ruined by Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage from the powerful storm's strike there as stunned residents began the painstaking task of surveying their losses.

How Canada's empty offices could get a second chance

Offices in Canada still haven't returned to their pre-pandemic occupancy rates, and now a growing number of underused buildings are being converted into apartments and condominiums. CTVNews.ca takes a look at this trend.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver