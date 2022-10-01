Waterloo region’s newest fall festival opens its doors for first time

As we enter the month of October, Bingemans is ramping up a lineup of autumn attractions including Kinderfest, its newest fall festival.

The fair opened for the first time on Saturday, with families flocking to the festival to embrace the start of the season.

“We wanted to put something on for the families and the kids during Oktoberfest,” said Laura Umbrio, assistant director of amusement at Bingemans.

Kinderfest is the newest festival to grace the Bingemans grounds in Kitchener, bringing rides, inflatables and treats to kids of all ages.

“It kicks off the season for fall time,” said parent Krystie Zolnai. “They have the cookie decorating, they have the bouncy castles. It’s awesome.”

The festival opens Bingemans slate of fall events. Organizers expect more than 1,700 people to visit the recreation centre grounds over the course of the weekend.

“It is a fantastic way for the parents and the kids to get out on a Saturday, get out on a Sunday and enjoy the beautiful weather we’ve been given,” said Andrea Conyers, Bingemans amusement operation manager.

The fun runs until 5 p.m. before the gates open for Screampark, Bingemans haunted trail of horror.

“It’s definitely super scary. They jump out at you, they are where you least expect it. Very creepy minds put this together, it was awesome,” said Zolnai.

Screampark will be open on weekends and some week nights leading up to Halloween.

Tickets for the list of fall events can be purchases on the Bingemans website.