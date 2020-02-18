KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region's first cannabis store opens Wednesday in Cambridge.

Canopy Growth says the Tokyo Smoke location at 75 Pinebush Road will open its doors at 9 a.m.

"We're excited for the opportunity to bring the Tokyo Smoke brand to Cambridge and play a role in how the community both learns about and experiences the legal recreational cannabis industry," the company said in a release.

The Cambridge store is one of five new locations opening up under the Tokyo Smoke brand. The other proposed locations include Toronto, North Bay and Thunder Bay. Each of them will be operated by independent business owners.

Canopy Growth has promised to open a total of 32 retail stores across Canada by 2020.

The Pinebush location is the first of three planned pot shops in Waterloo Region.

The two other stores – one at 589 Fairway Road South in Kitchener and 32 King Street South in Waterloo – still have not opened their doors.