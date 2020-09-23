KITCHENER -- The last time the Waterloo Region International Airport recorded any precipitation was on Sept. 13.

In total this month, the airport has received a total of 39mm so far.

The stretch of dry weather continues toward the end of the week, but there is a passing shower or pop-up thunderstorm possible Thursday. Most will stay rain-free under a mix of sun and clouds.

Friday and Saturday will feature sunshine both days, with showers overnight and Sunday.

Temperatures for the first few days of Autumn will feel like late summer. Values will be between five and 10 degrees Celsius above seasonal Wednesday through Saturday, and slightly cooler for Sunday.

A cool-down is on the way

In the long-range forecast, the daytime highs can be compared to our current overnight lows.

On Friday, for example, our forecast low in Kitchener-Waterloo is 13 degrees Celsius, while next Wednesday’s forecast daytime high is 13 C.

The current average high for Waterloo Region is 18 C with a low of 8 C.