WATERLOO -- Some Waterloo Region residents say they agree with a national poll suggesting two-thirds of Canadians would like to see physical distancing measures stay in place for longer.

The poll, conducted by Legger and the Association for Canadian Studies, showed 66 per cent of Canadians were in favour of two metres of physical distancing.

Waterloo resident Melissa Smith said she feels most comfortable when she's at least two metres away from others.

"It's more so just personal space," she said.

If the rules relaxed, Smith said she'd be hesitant to visit indoor public spaces.

"These places you just can't regulate," she said.

The poll surveyed more than 1,500 Canadians last weekend. Most said they wouldn't feel comfortable visiting restaurants, movie theatres, gyms or night clubs if physical distancing regulations dropped to one metre.

One resident told CTV News Kitchener they would feel "unsafe and uncomfortable" if people were standing closer together.

Another said they find themselves stepping back from people out of habit after maintaining distance for the past few months.

Seventy-four per cent of respondents don't think the pandemic will be over any time soon.

"There's probably definitely going to be a second wave," Smith said.

Others, like Justina Green, said they wouldn't be opposed to relaxing the rules somewhat.

"I would be comfortable with half of it," Green said. "As long as it's not an inch apart."

The poll also says more than half of respondents said they feel stressed leaving their homes. Sixty-two per cent said it will take a long time before life feels normal again and 28 per cent worry things will never return to how they were before the COVID-19 pandemic began.