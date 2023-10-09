Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate the harvest and reflect on positive aspects of our lives. We hit the streets to find out what you're thankful for in 2023:

Waterloo Region residents share what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) (Oct. 9, 2023)

“I’m thankful for good family and good food.” Jillian

“I’m thankful for my family.” Borman Family

“Thankful for my mother. She just had her last round of chemo on Friday and we’re going out for dinner tonight and she’s feeling good!”

“We’re thankful for good health and having family around us.” Basman & Sandra

“Thankful for family and friends and traditions. We’ve been coming here (Family Day) since 1968 with our kids.” Terry

“I’m thankful for this guy, most of the time. But really, my family and my wonderful friends, and this is a wonderful place to live.” Brenda & Greg

Photos and interviews by CTV Kitchener's Dan Lauckner