KITCHENER -- On the first day that a number of outdoor activities were allowed to reopen in Ontario, Waterloo Region residents made sure to make the most of them.

Pat Babcock of Waterloo, who is currently ranked second for Canadian senior women, was swinging out of the rust back on the courts. She is training for the International Tennis Federation’s Senior World Championships this summer.

“That has sort of been a focus in terms of staying in shape,” said Babcock. “It’s the physical fitness and movement on the court that takes the longest to come back.”

Andrew Gillard, the coordinator at the Waterloo Tennis Club, says it’s a sigh of relief for many being able to play a sport where physical distancing is naturally built in.

“The bookings opened yesterday afternoon and they filled up for the morning pretty quickly,” he said.

Most outdoor recreation facilities run by the City of Kitchener reopened Saturday as well.

“We’re used to these decisions coming at the eleventh hour and reacting as quickly as we can to try and get these facilities open as equivocally as possible,” said Niall Lobley, director of parks and cemeteries for the city.

Among tennis courts, basketball courts, pickle ball courts, and skateparks, golf courses were also given the green light to reopen.

“It’s been a month too long but I’m glad we’re out,” one golfer tells CTV News. “It’s great for mental health and for our kids.”