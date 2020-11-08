KITCHENER -- Residents in Waterloo Region were heading outside for an unusually warm November day.

The previous record high for the area on Nov. 8 was set in 1945 at 20 degrees. On this Sunday 75 years later the record was broken by 0.7 degrees.

“A lot of it comes from a hurricane that came through Asia a couple days ago,” said Frank Seglenieks, a cording at the University of Waterloo weather station. “It’s pushed up the jet stream a certain way and caused this wave.”

Lelyand Kingston was one of many residents outside enjoying the weather. The 10-year-old was looking to beat his own stone-skipping record.

“My record is 13 so far,” said Kingston. “The other day it was snowing out and now it’s like 17 degrees.”

Yet another record looking to get broke is the streak of November daytime highs in Waterloo Region.

“The only time we had a longer streak was in 1975,” said Seglenieks. “We had eight days where it was over 15 degrees in November.”

In the meantime, residents have been out at the beach and getting ice cream before temperatures are expected to drop back to seasonal averages by Wednesday.

“Mid single digits, the lows at night to zero or a little bit below,” said Seglenieks.