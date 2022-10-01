Waterloo region residents call for more research on myeloma treatments at annual Multiple Myeloma March
Kitchener-Waterloo residents will be participating in the sixth annual Multiple Myeloma March to help raise awareness of an incurable form of blood cancer, known as myeloma.
The number of Canadians living with myeloma is on the rise, and advocates are calling on more research and better access to life-saving treatments and care.
“Every year, we’re getting closer to finding a cure,” says Martine Elias, Executive Director of Myeloma Canada. “That’s why the funds raised at the Kitchener-Waterloo Multiple Myeloma March are so critical. They help to keep myeloma research moving forward and to improve the lives of Canadians impacted by this devastating disease.”
Myeloma Canada’s Multiple Myeloma March is a nation-wide event that raises money and awareness for the disease while bringing local communities together. The Kitchener-Waterloo march is one of 34+ communities across Canada participating in the event. This year’s financial goal is set at $20,000. Nationally, Myeloma Canada’s March aims to raise $750,000.
The march will be held on Oct. 2 at 9:00 a.m. at Steckle Heritage Farm.
