KITCHENER -- A burst of warm weather and provincial suggestions for how many people should be gathered together has Waterloo Region residents adjusting their Thanksgiving plans.

Wei Cui of Kitchener was out on Saturday when the city hit a high of 20 degrees.

“Do a little walk here, dog park after this, and then just chill outside,” he said. “[For Thanksgiving] stay home, just have Dad and sister come over, and that’s it.

“It’s just do what we can where we can.”

JR Sexton also plans to take advantage of the warm weather to keep his tradition of playing a sport with his Dad alive, but will have a different type of Thanksgiving dinner.

“If we’re not playing soccer, we’re either playing basketball or baseball,” said his Dad John. “We normally go to our aunt’s house for Thanksgiving dinner.”

Cambridge residents John and Marilyn Smithers were at the Cambridge Market Saturday morning buying less than they normally would to prepare their Thanksgiving meal.

“Typically we’re joined with some expanded family gathering,” said John. “This year’s family gathering quite a bit smaller than most.”

Fellow Cambridge resident Martin Pulin says their loved ones have all bought turkeys or roast chickens and will be gathered around their devices to eat together virtually.

“It’s tough, but it’s something that we’re going through locally, nationally, and globally,” said Cambridge resident Scott Hamilton. “We just got to do the best we can.”