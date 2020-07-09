KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported just two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday along with another 10 resolved ones.

There have now been 1,331 cases of the virus in the region, including 1,156 that have been marked resolved.

Those numbers, along with the 116 deaths that have been experienced in the region, leave just 59 active known cases.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows that 13 people are still in hospital with the virus, something that about 18 per cent of cases have experienced to date.

Since the pandemic began, 239 people have been hospitalized, with 57 of them requiring care in the ICU.

There are no active outbreaks declared in Waterloo Region.

Ontario as a whole reported 170 new cases of COVID-19, which marks a significant increase compared to the 112 and 118 cases reported on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Of Thursday's cases, 86 of them are from Windsor-Essex, a region that has grappled with outbreaks in its migrant worker community.

That means that just 84 cases were reported across the other 33 public health units in Ontario.

To date, there have been 36,348 cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 31,977—or about 88 per cent—that have been resolved.

Ontario also reported three more deaths from the virus on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 2,703.