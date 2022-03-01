Waterloo Region reports one new COVID-19-related death, 30 people in hospital

Waterloo Region health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The deceased is a man in his 70s.

According to the region’s COVID-19 dashboard there were 30 people with the disease in local hospitals on Tuesday – that number is unchanged since Monday and represents the lowest count registered so far in 2022. Thirteen of those patients are in ICU.

(Region of Waterloo)

The number of active outbreaks in high-risk settings fell by two from Monday to Tuesday. Four of those outbreaks are in congregate settings – a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities. Another four are in hospitals and the remaining three are in long-term care/retirement homes.

Forty new lab-confirmed cases were added to the region’s total on Tuesday. To date, since the beginning of the pandemic, 40,553 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, including 39,566 recoveries and 387 deaths.

Provincially, Ontario health officials are reported a total of 914 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 278 people in intensive care.

The province has reported fewer than 1,000 patients in hospital with COVID-19 for the past three days.