Waterloo Region reports one new COVID-19-related death, 30 people in hospital
Waterloo Region health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The deceased is a man in his 70s.
According to the region’s COVID-19 dashboard there were 30 people with the disease in local hospitals on Tuesday – that number is unchanged since Monday and represents the lowest count registered so far in 2022. Thirteen of those patients are in ICU.
(Region of Waterloo)
The number of active outbreaks in high-risk settings fell by two from Monday to Tuesday. Four of those outbreaks are in congregate settings – a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities. Another four are in hospitals and the remaining three are in long-term care/retirement homes.
Forty new lab-confirmed cases were added to the region’s total on Tuesday. To date, since the beginning of the pandemic, 40,553 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, including 39,566 recoveries and 387 deaths.
Provincially, Ontario health officials are reported a total of 914 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 278 people in intensive care.
The province has reported fewer than 1,000 patients in hospital with COVID-19 for the past three days.
WATCH LIVE | Russian forces step up attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas
Russian forces stepped up their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower in what the country’s president called a blatant campaign of terror.
'Wars are won by people who show up': Foreign fighters head to Ukraine
After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a call to arms for any foreigners who wish to help his country fight the Russian invasion, a wave of volunteers have taken up the call – many with little to no military training.
169 'potential graves' found at former northern Alberta residential school
A northern Alberta First Nation says 169 potential graves have been found using ground-penetrating radar at the site of a former residential school.
Live updates: Ukraine wants Russia kicked off the internet
Ukraine has effectively asked that Russia be kicked off the internet. In a letter sent Monday to the president of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, Ukraine’s deputing minister for digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, cited the 'atrocious crimes' of Russia’s invasion, including it’s alleged breach of the Geneva Conventions in attacking civilian targets.
Russia's war in Ukraine a fight for global democracy, experts say
As a groundswell of support for Ukraine continues to build across the world amid Russia's invasion of the country, many experts say the ongoing conflict is one not just for the future of Ukraine, but also for liberal democracy.
Canada sending $100M in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, prohibiting Russian ships
The Canadian government is sending an additional $100 million in humanitarian assistance to help Ukrainians, and as of later this week Russian ships will be prohibited from entering Canadian ports and internal waterways in response to Vladmir Putin's continued unprovoked attacks on Ukraine.
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules, declares corner turned on pandemic
Alberta's premier marked the second reopening of the province during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.
Russian companies sanctioned by Canada include big banks and a diamond mining giant
CTVNews.ca analyzed the financial data of the 32 Russian corporations facing sanctions from Canada after Russia invaded Ukraine, and found that more than half include some of the country's biggest banks.
London
London police looking for more potential victims of sex trafficking after one woman comes forward
A London man is facing 12 charges after a woman approached police and said she has been the victim of assault and sex trafficking.
London, Ont. police requesting public's help locating missing 11-year-old girl
Police are asking for the public's help find a missing 11-year-old London girl.
MLHU reporting 42 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, no new deaths
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 42 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no additional deaths.
Windsor
Sky Zone gives $600 gift card to Windsor family after gifts go missing in parking lot
A trampoline park is stepping up to help fill the void after birthday presents went missing due to a parking lot mix-up.
Two new COVID-19 deaths, 59 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, 48 new high risk cases and 59 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
LaSalle man facing voyeurism charges following investigation
A 28-year-old LaSalle man who was arrested following an investigation involving the suspected possession of child pornography is now facing additional charges of voyeurism.
Barrie
'Heartbreaking,' Employees learn Clearview Township plant will close
Employees at a Clearview Township plant found out they will be out of a job in the coming months as the facility prepares to close its doors.
One person airlifted to hospital following head-on crash in Huntsville
A driver suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision in Huntsville.
Two teens arrested in connection with Barrie robberies
Police arrested two teens in connection with two separate robberies at Barrie convenience stores last month, where vaping products were allegedly stolen in both cases.
Northern Ontario
Algoma Steel making the move from blast furnace to electric arc steelmaking
Sault Ste. Marie’s Algoma Steel opened the doors to the public Feb. 28 to share news of the progress being made in its transition.
'Our whole life is now in a hole': Northern Ont. family loses home to landslide
A family from the Township of Evanturel, a small northern Ontario community near the Quebec border, says it has lost everything after a terrifying landslide this past weekend.
Sudbury Ukrainian Centre raising money for homeland through flag, food sales
Volunteers are hard at work at the Ukrainian Centre in Sudbury preparing fresh pyrohy, cabbage rolls and flags to raise money to support the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
Ottawa
Federal departments get go-ahead to bring more employees back to the office
Federal government departments are being given the go-ahead to welcome more employees back to the office after nearly two years of working from home.
-
Toronto
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
BREAKING | One person dead after shooting in Brampton, Ont.
One person has been pronounced dead on scene following a shooting in a residential part of Brampton on Monday afternoon.
New forecast reveals what Ontario should expect for Spring weather
Ontario is in for a 'tumultuous' early spring that may see colder temperatures and more snow, according to predictions from a prominent weather forecaster.
Montreal
Montreal man accused of spreading hate against Jews on far-right blog says it was a 'joke'
A Montreal man accused of fomenting hate against Jews testified in his own defence on Tuesday, arguing that the blog post at the heart of his trial was a 'joke' designed to upset people who are politically correct. Gabriel Sohier-Chaput, who went by the online moniker Zeiger, is facing one count of wilful promotion of hatred in connection with a post from January 2017 on the far-right website Daily Stormer.
Quebec diner drops poutine from the menu - the word, not the dish - to denounce Putin
The diner Le Roy Jucep, in the small Quebec city of Drummondville, announced on Facebook on Friday that it was calling itself 'the inventor of the fries-cheese-gravy.'
Montreal police charge two young men with fraud and extortion in 'grandparent scam'
Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested two men alleged to have manipulated victims using a so-called grandparent scam.
Atlantic
N.S. shooting inquiry: As trio of RCMP officers advanced, killer escaped Portapique
The first three RCMP officers who responded to the Nova Scotia mass shooting walked through darkness toward gunfire and burning homes, but the gunman they pursued continued to kill before slipping away.
Two men arrested after police respond to weapons complaint at Halifax Shopping Centre
Two men have been arrested and police say there is no threat to public safety after a weapons complaint at a popular shopping mall in Halifax.
Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported in N.B. Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community collecting tactical gear, medical supplies for civilians defending against Russia
The organizer of a volunteer effort to collect tactical gear, medical supplies and other goods for Ukraine felt helpless and had to do something to support people in her home country defend themselves against Russia’s invasion.
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba Tuesday; hospitalization numbers drop
Manitoba hospitalization numbers continued to drop as the province reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.
Winnipeg police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are asking the public for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Calgary
Back in the saddle: Calgary Stampede Parade returns for 2022
Dust off your boots because the Calgary Stampede Parade is officially returning to the downtown core this year.
Edmonton
Edmonton pair charged with human trafficking after teen girl comes forward
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) say the investigation began in November 2021 after the teen told a school counsellor that she was recruited and forced to work in the sex industry.
Vancouver
LIVE | COVID-19 update coming with B.C.'s top health officials
B.C.'s top health officials will give a live COVID-19 update Tuesday, sharing more details on the province's response to the pandemic.
Coyote denning season could lead to defensive behaviour, park board warns months after attack-prompted cull
Vancouver park-goers are being advised to watch out for coyotes as denning season approaches.
Saturday Night Live riffs on record-breaking rogue wave off B.C. coast
The record-breaking rogue wave detected off the B.C. coast became fodder for Saturday Night Live's joke writers over the weekend.