KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported a single new case of COVID-19 in the region as Ontario saw its daily case count drop to its lowest in months.

There are now 1,385 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, including 1,227 resolved ones and 119 deaths. That leaves 39 active cases, two fewer than officials reported on Tuesday.

Twelve people are still in hospital with the virus.

There has been just one new case reported in the last three days after last week saw daily case increases as high as nine in a single day. The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows that Wednesday's new case comes as the result of travel.

Since Waterloo Region entered Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan on July 17, there have been 34 cases of COVID-19 reported, for an average of about 2.83 cases per day. That's a slight uptick from the 12 days before we entered Stage 3, when officials reported an average of about 2.4 cases a day.

There is still one active outbreak at a long-term care home in Waterloo Region. Columbia Forest declared an outbreak on July 23 after a staff member tested positive.

The number of cases reported across Ontario also dropped below 100 for the first time since March as officials reported just 76 new infections on Wednesday. That increase marks a 0.2 per cent increase in cases compared to the day before, while the province reported 174 more resolved cases.

That marks a significant decrease in daily increases over the last week and a half. During that stretch, the province has reported as many as 203 cases in one day.

There have been 38,986 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario since the pandemic began, including 34,741 resolved cases—or 89.1 per cent—and 2,769 deaths.

The province announced Wednesday that Toronto and Peel, which had remained in Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan, would be allowed to move to Stage 3 by Friday.

Windsor-Essex will be the only public health unit in Ontario to stay in Stage 2.