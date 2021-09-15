Waterloo Region reports one COVID-19 death, 27 new cases

Waterloo -

The Region of Waterloo reported one COVID-19-related death and 27 new cases on Wednesday as hospitalizations declined.

The latest death, a woman in her 60s, brings the region's total death toll to 293.

Since the pandemic began, 19,313 cases have been logged in Waterloo Region. The overall case count only increased by 26 on Wednesday due to a data cleanup.

Of those, 18,817 infections are considered resolved and 199 are active.

Hospitalizations decreased by five in the past day, down from 13 to eight. The number of people receiving treatment in area intensive care units also declined, down from nine to six.

One COVID-19 outbreak was declared resolved in Wednesday's update. There are now five active outbreaks across Waterloo Region.

Another 61 infections were confirmed as variant of concern cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of variant cases to 6,095.

On Tuesday, Region of Waterloo Public Health updated their variant reporting and will now include all suspected and confirmed Delta variant cases in its dashboard.

The region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,128 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

2,586 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Meanwhile, health partners across the region have now administered 841,558 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 1,066 jabs put into arms on Tuesday.

Among the eligible population – residents 12 and older – 81.27 per cent are fully vaccinated and 87.52 per cent have received at least one dose.

Across Waterloo Region's entire population, 69.98 per cent are fully vaccinated and 75.37 per cent have received at least one dose.

Province-wide, 593 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average is down to 722, compared to 732 one week ago.

Of the new infections logged Wednesday, 447 involved unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals, or people whose vaccination status was unknown. Another 146 infections were among fully vaccinated people.

Ontario has now confirmed 9,629 COVID-19-related deaths and 576,389 cases since the pandemic began.

With files from CTV Toronto.