Waterloo Region reports no new COVID-19 deaths on Friday; 11 fewer hospitalized
Regional health official reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 for the second straight day on Friday and 11 fewer hospitalizations than the day before.
According to the Region of Waterloo dashboard, 75 people with COVID-19 are currently in hospital, 20 of those patients are in ICU.
At a briefing earlier on Friday, the regional lead for COVID-19 response for Waterloo Wellington hospitals warned that the number of patients who are no longer infectious but still in hospital requiring care is actually much higher.
(Region of Waterloo)
Ninety-four new cases of COVID-19 were added to the region's total on Friday, with 87 of those from the day before. The number of active cases currently sits at 1,039, 18 fewer than Thursday.
The number of active outbreaks also dropped by one to 40. Nineteen of those are in long-term care or retirement homes, 11 are in hospitals, and 10 are in congregate settings like shelters, group homes or correctional facilities.
Test positivity in the region continues to fall. The seven-day rolling average is 9.4 per cent.
Note: The most recent six days are testing data are considered interim and should be interpreted with caution. (Region of Waterloo)
As far as vaccine rollout, 88.1 per cent of the eligible population age five and up have received one dose, 84 per cent have received 2 jabs, and 47.8 per cent also have a booster or third dose.
Of a sample of 131 specimen collected last week and sequenced, all were Omicron.
(Region of Waterloo)
Provincially, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions in Ontario continues to drop.
The province reported 1,829 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday – a decrease of 68 – while ICU admissions fell by 10 to 435.
Of those patients in hospital, 54 per cent were admitted due to COVID-19 and 46 per cent tested positive after they were admitted. The Region of Waterloo does not provide a similar breakdown.
With files from CTV Toronto
A graph shows new cases reported by date. Note: As of Dec. 31, 2021 PCR testing has been restricted to people in high-risk settings. (Region of Waterloo)
