KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public health officials are reporting another four deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the local death toll to 98.

They also reported another 16 cases on Thursday. There are now a total of 887 cases in the region, including 418 resolved ones.

The number of resolved cases increased by 23, meaning there were seven more recoveries reported than new cases.

One of those deaths was reported at Forest Heights Revera LTC, where 45 people have died. There has been an outbreak there since April 1.

The 13th and 14th outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes have been declared over, according to the region's website. There are still 12 outbreaks at these facilities.

According to the region's website, another 603 tests have been done, too. As of Thursday, 8,166 tests have been done, up from 7,563 reported on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Acting Medical Officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the region had been doing an average of 203 tests per day between April 21 and 30.

Across the province, there are now 19,121 cases of COVID-19, up 399 from the day before. A total of 1,477 people have died of the virus, and 13,569 have recovered.

Earlier this week, the province extended its emergency orders including the closure of non-essential businesses, the prohibition of public gatherings of more than five people, and the closure of outdoor amenities such as playgrounds.

Originally set to expire on Wednesday, the orders have been extended until May 19.