KITCHENER -- There are three new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region as of Wednesday, according to Region of Waterloo Public Health officials.

There are a total of 1,221 positive cases in the region. There were also 10 more recoveries recorded Wednesday, for a regional total of 1,020 resolved cases. The region says 86 cases are considered active.

The number of deaths in the region remains unchanged at 115.

The region performed 146 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. That number is down from Tuesday, when officials reported 173 more tests. The region’s testing partners have administered a combined 23,605 testsfor the virus.

There are two active outbreaks in Waterloo Region -- one in a long-term care home and another in a retail store. The outbreak at Forest Heights Revera began on April 1. Since the outbreak began, 178 residents and 69 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and 51 have people died.

The other outbreak is at a retail store, where three people have tested positive for the virus. Health officials have not released the name of the store.

Ontario health officials reported 190 new cases Wednesday, the fourth day in a row the province has announced fewer than 200 new cases.

There are now a total of 32,744 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 27,784 resolved cases and 2,550 deaths.