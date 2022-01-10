Waterloo Region reports 94 people in local hospitals with COVID-19

WATERLOO -

Public health reports 94 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, 25 more than on Friday. There are currently 13 people in intensive care units.

The latest dashboard update shows 1,639 new infections since the region’s previous update on Friday.

In total, Waterloo Region has logged 31,662 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 25,064 resolved infections, 6,058 active cases and 319 deaths.

There are 58 active outbreaks listed, with 19 new outbreaks reported over the weekend. Among the active outbreaks, 31 are in retirement or long-term care homes, six in hospitals and 21 in congregate settings.

Of the latest infections, 23 have been identified as the Delta variant and 62 are the Omicron variant.

The region’s variant breakdown is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

4,091 are the Delta variant

215 are the Omicron variant

Health partners have administered 1,148,314 total vaccine doses across the region, including 211,419 third dose boosters.

Of the region’s eligible population aged five and older, 80.62 per cent is fully vaccinated and 86.80 per cent has received one dose.

Among the region’s entire population, 76.69 per cent is fully vaccinated and 82.16 per cent has gotten one shot.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health reported at least 2,467 COVID-19 patients in hospital on Monday, including 26 new ICU admissions.

The province logged fewer than 10,000 daily lab confirmed cases for the first time in 2022, reporting 9,706 new infections on Monday. But officials warn this statistic only represents lab-confirmed cases and the majority of Ontario's population cannot be tested due to provincial restrictions.

Ontario has reported 888,297 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 737,396 resolved infections and 10,378 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto