KITCHENER -- Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another 70 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Friday's update brings the total number of cases in the region to 14,201, including 13,343 recoveries and 252 deaths.

So far, 1,830 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern. That includes 47 cases screened for the B.1.1.7 variant, two for the B.1.351 variant and five for the P.1 variant.

There are 588 active cases in the region.

The region's dashboard shows 65 COVID-19-positive patients receiving treatment in hospital, including 32 in the ICU.

There are 26 active outbreaks in the region.

Regional partners have performed 464,760 COVID-19 tests to date.

The region's seven-day positivity rate sits at 6.3 per cent, and reproductive rate dropped to 0.9.

Ontario reported more than 3,800 COVID-19 cases for the second straight day, adding 3,887 more on Friday.

The province's test positivity rate sits at 7.4 per cent. The seven-day average for new cases is now 3,722.

To date, Ontario has reported 463,364 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 417,252 recoveries and 8,050 deaths.