KITCHENER -- There have been another 67 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Waterloo Region, a number that creates a new second-highest single day count for the area.

The Sunday afternoon dashboard update also saw 24 more resolved cases reported, the active case count increase by 43, three more people hospitalized, and the related death number stay the same.

This brings the totals to 2,706 confirmed cases, 2,224 resolved, 361 active cases, 12 people hospitalized, and 121 deaths.

The single-day increase is four cases away from Waterloo Region’s highest report on Apr. 17. There were 71 new cases reported then, however, 68 were attributed to outbreaks. For Sunday’s number, only three have been attributed to outbreaks.

Three more facility outbreaks were reported in Waterloo Region as well. Luther Village on the Park Sunshine Centre retirement community has two residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and one staff member.

Two cases have been linked to an outbreak at an unnamed congregate setting.

Following a declared outbreak on Saturday at an unnamed office setting, public health has listed another outbreak linked to the same setting on Sunday. Both of the recorded outbreaks account for two positive cases, according to officials.

In Ontario, another 1,248 cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded, a single-day dip in infections following a record of 1,581 on Saturday.

The province is also logging 29 more deaths related to COVID-19, the highest number since June 19.

The total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario now stands at 94,009, including deaths and recoveries.

Ahead of Waterloo Region's move to orange level COVID-19 restrictions Monday, City of Kitchener officials tell CTV News they are strongly encouraging residents to take the new rules seriously. Fines range from $750 for individuals and up to $10,000 for event hosts and businesses.