KITCHENER -- Health officials in Waterloo Region have reported 66 more COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with one new death related to the disease.

That brings the total number of cases in the region to 12,399, including 11,717 resolved cases. To date, 244 people have died from COVID-19 in the region.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard showed 51 more cases have screened for a variant of concern, for a total of 671. Of those, 39 are confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the U.K.

There are 426 active cases in Waterloo Region.

Nineteen people are in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, including five in the ICU.

There are 13 active outbreaks in the region.

Ontario reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, adding 3,215 on Thursday.

The seven-day average for new cases has surpassed 3,000, now sitting at 3,093. Last Thursday, it was 2,341.

That brings Ontario's total number of cases to 374,112 to date, including 338,559 recoveries and 7,494 deaths.

A province-wide stay-at-home order came into effect on Thursday. It closed all non-essential businesses, and other stores can only sell essential goods.