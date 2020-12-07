KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, compared to 72 more resolved cases. The latest update comes after a weekend when new cases were notably lower than the two weeks prior.

There have now been a total of 4,047 cases of COVID-19 in the region since the pandemic began, including 3,408 resolved cases and 127 deaths.

Of the 497 active cases in the region, there are 26 people in hospital, including 11 people who are being cared for in an intensive care unit.

The total number of active outbreaks dropped by one on Monday as officials ended several at workplaces and businesses while declaring three new ones at local long-term care and retirement homes.

Village of Winston Park retirement home reported three cases of COVID-19 in staff, while Pinehaven Villages long-term care home and Nithview Homes each reported one case in a staff member.

There are 22 total outbreaks in the region, including three in schools—there have been two cases each at KidsAbility, Franklin Public School and Elmira District Secondary School—and four in local hospitals.

Grand River Hospital has declared outbreaks in its Medicine Unit 5C and its Medicine Unit 5S. St. Mary's General Hospital has an outbreak in its sixth floor chest unit, while Cambridge Memorial Hospital has an outbreak in its Medicine C Unit.

As a whole, the province of Ontario broke its single-day case increase record three days in a row.

There were 1,925 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, one more than the previous day, which also set a provincial record. The day before on Saturday, the province reported a then-record 1,859 new cases.

Another 26 people also died of the disease across the province.

There have been a total of 129,234 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario since the pandemic began, including 109,402 recoveries and 3,798 deaths.