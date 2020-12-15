KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health reported another 52 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number in the region to 4,581.

On the same day, the death toll rose by two, from 135 reported on Monday to 137. Resolved cases in the region also rose to 3,975.

The number of active cases dropped by one to 468, while the number of those cases in hospital incresed from 27 to 35. That number includes 11 people who are being cared for in the ICU.

The region also reported that the number of outbreaks had risen to 30.

On Tuesdays and Fridays, the region also updates its testing numbers. The total number of tests done rose by 8,518 on Tuesday, for an average of more than 2,100 per day. To date, 239,593 tests have been done in Waterloo Region.

The rolling seven-day average positivity rate rose on Tuesday as well, from 3.3 per cent to 3.6 per cent.

The region's online COVID-19 dashboard showed these details in a 24-hour summary on its page, but the dashboard itself was experiencing a technological issue that caused it not to load properly.

Once that issue is resolved, this article will be updated with more information.