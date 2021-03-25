KITCHENER -- Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 45 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

That brings the area's total to 11,668 cases to date.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard was having technical difficulties on Thursday afternoon.

Officials tweeted case increases, hospitalizations and outbreaks shortly before 3 p.m.

Waterloo Region COVID-19 summary data for March 25:

��Net increase of 45 cases (11,668 total cases)

��19 hospitalizations

��17 active outbreaks

Thank you for your patience while we continue to work through the delay. https://t.co/vvSrJUTwKZ — Region of Waterloo Public Health (@ROWPublicHealth) March 25, 2021

There are 19 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

The region reported 17 active outbreaks.

Any updated metrics will be added once they are available on the region's dashboard.

Ontario reported more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 for the first time since January on Thursday. There were 2,380 cases of the disease added to the provincial total, although provincial officials said about 280 of those new cases were due to a "data catch-up process."

The seven-day average for new cases continues to rise, now sitting at 1,794. Last week, that average was at 1,427.

The province's positivity rate is currently 3.8 per cent.

To date, Ontario has reported 336,070 cases of COVID-19, including 7,280 deaths and 312,709 recoveries.