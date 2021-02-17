KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the number of active ones continued to drop.

According to the region's online COVID-19 dashboard, there are now 316 active cases in the region. That's the lowest number since Nov. 12 when public health officials reported there were 287.

The latest update brings the total number of positive cases in Waterloo Region to 10,182, including 9,642 resolved cases and 218 deaths.

Of the region's active cases there are still 21 people in hospital with COVID-19, including seven in the intensive care unit.

Public health officials also reported one more outbreak on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active outbreaks to 28.

That number includes 16 in retirement and long-term care homes, six in workplaces, five in congregate settings, two in hospitals and one each in child-care settings, independent living facilities and schools.

PROVINCE-WIDE PICTURE

Across Ontario, public health officials reported fewer than 900 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

That's the lowest single-day total since October, with one exception on Feb. 2 when an "underestimation" from a data issue caused officials to report 745 cases.

The province has now seen 288,583 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,729 deaths and 270,869 recoveries.

Health officials also say that 195,366 people have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and are now immunized against the disease.