KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region's active COVID-19 caseload dropped to the lowest it's been in nearly eight weeks as public health officials reported more resolved cases than new ones.

Wednesday's online dashboard update saw 34 more cases to the region's total. There have been 9,536 cases in the region since the pandemic began.

The number of resolved cases also rose by 78 to 8,887, dropping active caseload to 434. That's the lowest number of active cases the region has seen since Dec. 10, when there were 428.

Public health officials reported that there were 34 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday, of which 14 were getting care in the ICU.

The number of active outbreaks remained unchanged at 32.

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 NUMBERS

Across Ontario there were just under 1,200 new cases reported on Wednesday, alongside 67 new deaths.

That brings the province's lab-confirmed case total to 272,097, a number that includes 6,305 deaths and 248,981 recoveries.

Ontario's seven-day rolling average for daily case increases was 1,675 on Wednesday, a fraction of the 2,205 a week earlier.

The province processed a combined 52,418 tests in the 24 hours before its update, giving Ontario a positivity rate of 3.3 per cent.