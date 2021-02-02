KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo added 28 new COVID-19 cases to its total on Tuesday.

It's the lowest case count increase since Nov. 18, when public health officials also reported 28 new cases.

Active cases also dropped again Tuesday. The region is reporting 480 active cases, the first time that number has dropped below 500 since Dec. 31, when there were 496 active cases in Waterloo Region.

There have been a total of 9,502 COVID-19 cases to date, including 8,809 resolved ones. The number of deaths from COVID-19 increased by one Tuesday, for a total of 205.

There are currently 37 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, including 15 in the ICU.

The number of active outbreaks dropped to 32.

The region's seven-day positivity average dropped to 3.3 per cent. That's the lowest rate since Dec. 6, when it was at 3.1 per cent.

The reproductive rate remains at 0.8.

The region's testing partners have performed 333,536 COVID-19 tests to date.

Ontario reported 745 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, citing a data migration for the dramatic drop in cases. Toronto Public Health has been moving data to the provincial system.

Fourteen more people have also died from the disease in Ontario.

The province's seven-day average for new cases has dropped to 1,746.

There were 28,552 tests performed in the past 24 hours. The provincial positivity rate sits at 4.6 per cent.