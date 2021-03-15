KITCHENER -- Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 26 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with two deaths.

That brings the total number of cases in the region to 11,312 so far. A total of 239 people have died from the disease.

There are 311 active cases in the region and 10,745 cases are now considered resolved.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows 14 more cases have screened positive for a variant of concern. There are 221 cases screened as variants of concern and 17 of those are confirmed to be the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the U.K.

There are 27 people receiving treatment in hospital for COVID-19, including eight in the ICU.

The number of active outbreaks dropped by two, now sitting at 17.

There were 1,268 cases of the disease confirmed in Ontario on Monday, along with nine more deaths.

The positivity rate has risen to 3.8 per cent after officials said there were 33,900 tests performed in the past 24 hours.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases now sits at 1,349, up from 1,155 a week ago.

There have been 319,374 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario to date.