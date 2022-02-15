Waterloo Region reports 2 deaths related to COVID-19; 79 in hospital

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as hospitalizations rose to 79.

The number of people in area intensive care units remained unchanged from Monday at 19.

The latest update brings the region’s death toll to 385 people to date.

There are 26 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region, including 12 in long-term care/retirement homes, nine in hospitals and five in congregate settings.

There were 48 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the region on Tuesday. However, the total case count only increased by 43 due to a data cleanup.

Since the pandemic began, Region of Waterloo Public Health has reported 39,750 cases of COVID-19.

There are 903 active cases listed in the region.

Provincially, there are 1,550 in hospital with COVID-19, including 384 in ICUs.

The Ministry of Health reported 19 more people have died due to COVID-19 over the past 24 days. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,120 Ontario residents have died.

There were another 1,593 cases reported in the province Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,076,078.

With files from CTV Toronto