KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported 17 more COVID-19 cases on Friday as Ontario set yet another new record daily increase.

It's the third all-time high that Ontario has recorded this month, with 939 new cases across the province. It's also more than 100 cases more than the previous record of 797 reported on Thursday.

Waterloo Region's update brings the total number of cases to 1,858, up from the 1,841 cases reported the day before. The total includes 1,622 resolved cases--a number that rose after the region's original 10:30 a.m. update--and 120 deaths.

The region's online COVID-19 dashboard shows that 10 new cases were identified on Thursday, with the other seven new cases added to totals from previous days.

That leaves five eight active cases than were reported on Thursday, with 116. Three of those cases are in hospital.

Waterloo Region's total number of cases has gone up by more than 25 per cent in the last month. Back on Sept. 9, there were 1,480 cases in the region, and just 34 active cases.

Officials reported that more than 4,000 new tests had been done since Tuesday, the last time the testing numbers were updated. Testing numbers in the region are updated every Tuesday and Friday. To date, 145,011 COVID-19 tests have been done in Waterloo Region.

The status of outbreaks in the region remains the same, with six active outbreaks across a number of sectors.

ONTARIO CASES AND NEW RESTRICTIONS

Across the province, Ontario reported nearly 1,000 new cases on Friday, setting a new daily increase record for the third time so far this month.

The bulk of those were in the province's hot spots, with 336 new cases in Toronto, 150 in Peel and 126 in Ottawa, Health Minister Christine Elliott said. The news comes as the province prepares to impose new public health restrictions on Ontario's COVID-19 hotspots, according to CTV News Toronto.

On Thursday, Ontario public health officials said that Waterloo Region was also an area of concern because of rising cases.

This is a breaking news update. More to come…