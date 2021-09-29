Waterloo Region reports 15 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Waterloo -

Waterloo Region recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday's update, with more than a third of the new infections among youth.

The region has now confirmed 19,634 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 19,178 resolved cases and 298 deaths.

The total caseload only increased by 14 on Wednesday due to a data cleanup.

Of the new cases reported Wednesday, three are among youth 10 to 19 and three are among children nine or younger.

Active COVID-19 cases in the region dropped by 12 in the past day, down to 153.

Hospitalizations rose by two in the past 24 hours, now sitting at 10. There are currently seven people receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

Across Waterloo Region, there are currently seven active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Another eight infections were confirmed as Delta variant cases in Wednesday's update.

The breakdown of Waterloo Region's 6,368 lab-confirmed variant of concern cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

2,859 are the Delta variant

263 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Health partners across Waterloo Region administered 1,082 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Tuesday. Since the vaccine rollout began, 860,888 doses have been administered in the region.

Among the eligible population, 83.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 89.01 per cent have received at least one dose.

Across Waterloo Region's entire population, 72.07 per cent are fully vaccinated and 76.65 per cent have received at least one dose.

Province-wide, Ontario reported 495 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 380 involved people who are either unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 115 involved fully vaccinated people.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average for new cases is down to 610, compared to 691 last Wednesday.

With files from CTV Toronto.