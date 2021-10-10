Waterloo Region reports 14 new COVID-19 cases; 34 variants of concern
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 34 infections have been identified as variants of concern.
All 34 mutations are the Delta Variant.
The region has logged 19,833 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 19,381 resolved infections and 300 deaths. There are currently 148 active cases.
Among the newly infected, one is a child aged nine or younger, two are between the ages of 10 to 19 and three are adults in the 20 to 29 age group.
An outbreak has been declared in a cohort at Hespeler Public School in Cambridge, growing the region’s total active outbreaks to eight.
There are eight hospitalizations and five people receiving care at an area ICU, the same as Saturday.
The region’s variant breakdown is as follows:
- 3,127 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7
- 21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315
- 98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1
- 3,018 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617
- 262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed
The province confirmed 535 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Sunday.
Ontario now has 591,866 total cases, including 577,490 resolved infections, and 9,790 deaths.
