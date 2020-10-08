KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported another 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as Ontario as a whole reported the most ever in a single day.

The region's online COVID-19 dashboard shows seven cases dated Oct. 7, while another six cases were added to totals from previous days. That brings the region's total number of cases to 1,841, up from the 1,828 cases that officials were reporting on Wednesday.

The dashboard also shows that the number of resolved cases rose by 20 on Thursday, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,597. Since the pandemic began, 120 people have died.

That leaves 124 active cases. Three of those are in hospital, the dashboard shows.

Public health officials reported a new outbreak on Thursday, this one at a child-care setting. There are now two such settings under outbreak, and they combine for a total of two cases.

There are four other active outbreaks in the region:

Conestoga Lodge RH: one case in staff

Pinehaven LTC: one case in staff

Congregate setting: two cases in residents, two cases in staff

Ecole Cardinal-Léger: two total cases

Across Ontario, officials reported nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the province's highest single-day increase ever.

The 797 new infections broke the previous single-day high of 739. Officials reported that number back on Oct. 2.

Once again, the bulk of the cases were contained to the region's four hot zones. Toronto reported 265 new cases, Ottawa reported 182, Peel Region reported 134 and York Region reported 78. That means the rest of the province combined for the remaining 138 new cases.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, Ontario completed nearly 48,500 tests in the past 24 hours, marking the largest number of tests done to date. Testing numbers continue to outpace the province's laboratory capacities though; there are 58,118 tests that are currently under investigation.

Ontario has done more than 4.2 million tests since the pandemic began.

There have been 56,742 cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 48,308 resolved ones. Since the start of January, 2,992 people have died from the disease.