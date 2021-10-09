Waterloo Region reports 13 new COVID-19 cases; active infections dip
Waterloo Region reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the region saw a dip in active infections.
The region has now confirmed 19,819 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 19,380 resolved infections and 300 deaths. There are 17 fewer active cases than on Friday.
One additional person has been hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the current total to eight. Five people are receiving care in an area ICU.
Active outbreaks in Waterloo Region remain unchanged in the past 24 hours, sitting at seven.
Among the latest infections, four are among children aged nine and younger, one is between the age of 10 and 19 and two are in the 20 to 29 age group.
One new case has been identified as the Delta variant.
The breakdown of Waterloo Region’s variant cases is as follows:
- 3,127 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7
- 21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315
- 98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1
- 2,984 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617
- 262 cases have a had a mutation detected, but have yet to have a variant strain confirmed
The province confirmed 654 COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Saturday.
Ontario now has 591,331 total cases, 576,951 resolved infections and 9,788 deaths.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
King Edward VIII's letter detailing his disdain for tour of Canada hits auction block
A letter from the late King Edward VIII to his mistress back in London detailing his true feelings about embarking on a tour of Canada is hitting the auction block in the U.K.
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV: An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Northwest Territories COVID-19 cases surge, now the highest in Canada per capita
The Northwest Territories is grappling with the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in all of Canada, as its residents prepare to gather with family and loved ones for Thanksgiving.
Conservatives still considering position on federal vaccine policy, MP says
Conservative MP Michael Chong says the party is still studying the government's new mandatory vaccine policy before taking a position on the issue.
Infectious disease experts on hosting a safe Thanksgiving celebration
With the Thanksgiving weekend quickly approaching, experts say family gatherings should be held with the windows open and limited to vaccinated guests as the threat of the Delta variant continues to loom.
COVID-19 pandemic led to stark rise in depression, anxiety: study
The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health led to millions of cases of depression and anxiety around the world, a new study has found.
Rewild your lands ma'am, Queen urged before COP26
Environmental campaigners have urged Queen Elizabeth II and other royals to commit to rewilding their vast estates as Scotland prepares to host the COP26 global climate conference.
Prime Minister marks start of Thanksgiving holiday by meeting Afghan refugee family
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked the beginning of the Thanksgiving holiday by meeting a family of Afghan refugees who recently arrived in the country.
CRA 'has begun identifying' data from Pandora Papers as leak reveals world of offshore tax havens
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has started to explore and identify data from the latest massive leak of offshore accounts, known as the Pandora Papers, as details emerge of how the ultra-wealthy spend their millions.
London
-
Just over two dozen more cases of COVID-19 in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
-
Rapid antigen tests not to be used for COVID-19 diagnostic tool: Grey Bruce Public Health
Grey Bruce Public Health is asking people not to use rapid antigen testing to check for COVID-19 if they are experiencing symptoms.
-
'So horrible': Stratford's new Pride crosswalk vandalized just hours after its installation
The new LGBTQ2S+ rainbow crosswalk in downtown Stratford has been vandalized a mere 24 hours after it was completed.
Windsor
-
Fatal crash in Thamesville, Ont.
Police are investigating a fatal cash in Chatham-Kent that happened on Friday.
-
First responders become the next focus of mandatory vaccine policies
Police, fire and EMS could face suspensions, but not immediate termination, if they do not get a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors
The United States will accept the use by international visitors of COVID-19 vaccines authorized by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late on Friday.
Barrie
-
Ontario reports 654 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 654 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as two more deaths due to the disease.
-
Out with the old: Entire downtown block in Barrie levelled for new $300M development
The City of Barrie is working to revitalize the downtown core, and on Friday, that came in the way of heavy machinery levelling an entire block along Dunlop Street.
-
OPP investigating death of boy, 15, in Fenelon Township
Provincial police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy in Fenelon Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Homelessness report to be presented to Sudbury city council Monday
The report is out on the issue of homelessness encampments facing Greater Sudbury and aims to offer solutions and suggestions. One councillor, however, said he'll want to know what steps can be taken toward a solution today.
-
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV: An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
-
King Edward VIII's letter detailing his disdain for tour of Canada hits auction block
A letter from the late King Edward VIII to his mistress back in London detailing his true feelings about embarking on a tour of Canada is hitting the auction block in the U.K.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa sees highest one-day number of new COVID-19 cases this week
Seventeen of the 48 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday involve residents under the age of 20.
-
Post-Panda Game party in Sandy Hill and a fire destroys 12 townhouses in Kanata: Top five stories in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week
-
COVID-19 capacity restrictions lifted for Senators, Redblacks, 67's, concerts and theatres
The Ontario government has announced its "cautiously lifting capacity limits" in select indoor and outdoor setting where proof of vaccination is required, allowing 100 per cent capacity in venues used for concerts, sports and movie theatres.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 654 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 654 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as two more deaths due to the disease.
-
Here's what you need to know about Ontario's guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween
Ontario has released its guidance and rules for the upcoming holidays in the province.
-
Prime Minister marks start of Thanksgiving holiday by meeting Afghan refugee family
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked the beginning of the Thanksgiving holiday by meeting a family of Afghan refugees who recently arrived in the country.
Montreal
-
To avoid 'complete chaos,' lawyer to challenge Quebec vaccine mandate for health-care workers in court
Montreal lawyer Natalia Manole plans to file a legal challenge on an urgent basis on Tuesday to ask the court to suspend the vaccine mandate for health-care workers.
-
Quebec health institute recommends province label Mu a COVID-19 variant of interest
The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is recommending the COVID-19 mu (B.1.621) variant and its sublineage (B.1.621.1) be included on the SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest (VoI) list.
-
Quebec COVID-19 cases increase by 602 with two new deaths
COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose by 602 on Saturday with 475 of those not fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations dropped by five.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 100 new COVID-19 cases Saturday; active cases rise to 929
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 100 new cases of COVID-19 and 52 recoveries on Saturday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 929.
-
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
-
N.S. reports 25 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases drop to 234
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases drops to 234.
Winnipeg
-
Meet the man behind the music: Winnipeg Jets organist ready to rock for the 2021-22 season
Eccles, entering his fifth season playing at Jets games, has been part of the live game experience at hockey games in downtown Winnipeg for well over a decade.
-
Winnipeg police release images of armed robbery suspects
Winnipeg police are searching for two people in connection with an armed robbery at a Sargent Avenue restaurant in late September.
-
Winnipeg police lay charges in connection with August shooting
Winnipeg police have charged a 19-year-old man in connection to a shooting in August that sent a man to hospital.
Calgary
-
Maternity support persons diagnosed with COVID-19 allowed into hospitals: Alberta CMOH order
An exemption, signed by Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw in July, says COVID-19-positive people can enter hospitals, provided they are specially requested by an obstetrical patient.
-
Garage and trailer damaged, firefighter taken to hospital after northeast blaze
Firefighters were called to an incident that resulted in a number of structures being damaged and at least one member of the Calgary Fire Department being sent to hospital.
-
Homeowners safely escape fire in northwest Calgary
Calgary fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out in the northwest community of Nolan Hill Saturday morning.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Health Services says advisory group notes problems with ivermectin studies
Alberta Health Services says its scientific advisory group has updated its review into using ivermectin to treat COVID-19, warning that existing studies have problems and the available evidence doesn't deem it safe.
-
43-year-old man dead after assault in southwest Edmonton
A fatal assault in Edmonton on Friday is being investigated by homicide detectives but has not been ruled a homicide yet.
-
'I See You ICU:' Albertans express gratitude for health-care workers at Thanksgiving
Hundreds of Albertans are sending coffee, gift cards and Thanksgiving meals to those working in intensive care units overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
Vancouver
-
Kelowna RCMP issue warning after 'overpayment scam' reappears
Police in B.C.'s Interior say they've seen a resurgence of "the overpayment scam" in recent weeks, and they're warning the public to be vigilant when selling items online.
-
Fire damages mixed-use building in Surrey, displacing residents
A large fire engulfed a building in Surrey Friday night, displacing at least one family and leading to damage in both residential and commercial units.
-
Lockdown comes as First Nation in central B.C. declares COVID-19 emergency
The Lake Babine Nation has declared a COVID-19 state of emergency, banning all non-essential travel and gatherings in its five communities in central B.C.