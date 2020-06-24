KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials have reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,268 cases.

Eight of those cases are community cases, with the other three being identified as part of an active outbreak in a long-term care home.

Sunnyside Home has one case in a resident and four cases in staff members, as the long-term care home reported on Tuesday.

Region of Waterloo Public Health says the employees were all asymptomatic and were tested as part of the home's outbreak protocol. Because the staff members all work in different areas of the home, public health officials don't believe the cases are connected.

Parkwood Mennonite retirement home also has one case in a resident. Both of these outbreaks were declared on June 18.

The third outbreak is at Forest Heights Revera long-term care home, which has had an active outbreak since April 1.

There, 178 residents and 69 staff members have tested positive, while 51 people have died from the virus.

The total number of cases in the region includes 1,061 resolved cases—six more than were reported on Tuesday—and 115 deaths.

The death toll has not changed in three weeks, with the most recent death being reported on June 23.

Across the province, 163 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, bringing the province's total to 34,016.

More than 23,000 tests were processed in Ontario on Tuesday. By comparison, the region, which had reported over 5,000 tests done in a matter of days, reported just 104 more tests on Wednesday morning.